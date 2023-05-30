Bigger Than Baseball: QND Raiders remember their fallen teammate

WGEM Sports
QND Baseball Remembers Tucker Tollerton
By Brendan Reidy
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -

Five RBIs, five Innings, and the last time they played, we scored five runs. Maybe it was the spirit of number five, watching over his replacement.

QND Head Baseball Coach, Rich Polak said, “It just shows he was there watching.”

Watching over Jake Schisler, as he took Tucker Tollerton’s Spot in Center Field. Quincy Notre Dame say they are playing the rest of the season for him.

“We just have to continue his legacy, and play the last two games for him,” said Jake Schisler.

When they played Monday, only one day after finding out about Tollerton’s Death, they did it through tears, but felt his presence.

QND Third Baseman, Brady Kindhart said, “It just gave me chills the entire time. It even made me shed a tear during one of the innings, but I had to refocus so we could win it for him.”

“I think he was definitely up there working his magic the whole game,” said QND First Baseman Dalton Miller.

Now the Raiders only have two games left to end the season on top, and maybe there will be a little more magic from the spirit of number five.

“Little bird flew away after the game, and I’m sure we will see him again on Friday,” said Schisler.

The Funeral Service for Tucker Tollerton will be held 2PM Monday, June 5th at “The Pit”.

Angel In The Outfield: QND Advances To State After Death Of Tucker Tollerton
Angel In The Outfield: QND Baseball Advances To State After Death Of Tucker Tollerton

