City officials look for input on Quincy Transit Lines

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy officials want your input as part of the first Quincy Transit Line route study since 2002.

City officials said survey results will help determine where opportunities exist to improve services.

The survey includes questions designed to measure whether routes should be expanded to additional areas.

Officials said changes in the city over the past two decades might mean routes need to be adjusted.

“What we are looking for is what I call ‘A road map to the future.” What can transit look like? And how can we better serve the city of Quincy into the future,” said Quincy Transportation Director Marty Stegeman.

The survey runs through the end of June and is open to anyone.

You can find a link to the survey here.

