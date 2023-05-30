City officials look for input on Quincy Transit Lines

Quincy Transit Survey
Quincy Transit Survey(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy officials want your input as part of the first Quincy Transit Line route study since 2002.

City officials said survey results will help determine where opportunities exist to improve services.

The survey includes questions designed to measure whether routes should be expanded to additional areas.

Officials said changes in the city over the past two decades might mean routes need to be adjusted.

“What we are looking for is what I call ‘A road map to the future.” What can transit look like? And how can we better serve the city of Quincy into the future,” said Quincy Transportation Director Marty Stegeman.

The survey runs through the end of June and is open to anyone.

You can find a link to the survey here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL-104 crash
Juvenile injured in IL-104 single vehicle crash
QND graduate dead, one injured after Ralls County crash
Recent QND graduate dead, one injured after Ralls County crash
Angel In The Outfield: QND community mourns the loss of Tucker Tollerton
The Raider Community Mourns After Losing One Of Their Own
Hannibal Five Below
Five Below coming to Hannibal
Tucker Lee Tollerton
QND baseball team plays super-sectionals despite losing center-fielder to weekend crash

Latest News

Roundabout Update
Plans for 48th and State roundabout slowed
Gabriel Gore
Trial attorney who left St. Louis CAO office returns day Gabe Gore sworn in
Kidzpacks Food Drive
Window to donate to Kidzpacks summer meal program comes to an end
Lauren Schellenberger
Culver-Stockton names Dr. Lauren Schellenberger its 28th president