Gabe Gore sworn in as new St. Louis Circuit Attorney

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gabe Gore was officially sworn in as St. Louis Circuit Attorney Tuesday morning.

Gore was named Circuit Attorney by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson after Kim Gardner resigned in May. She was facing accusations that she was neglecting her office as cases piled up. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey pushed to remove Gardner from her post. Her office was also facing contempt allegations.

Gore currently works at the firm Dowd Bennett. He will be St. Louis Circuit Attorney through the end of Gardner’s current term, which expires after the November 2024 election.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page were among the dignitaries in attendance at thje ceremony.

