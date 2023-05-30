Isolated showers in the forecast

Isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop Wednesday (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Typically the last week of May and the first week of June daytime high temperatures top out in the upper 70s. We will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees every day this week. While the relative humidity has been on the dry side that will begin to inch up as we roll through this week. We will see an uptick in our dewpoints, and that will make it feel a little bit sticky.

Warmer than normal temps will be the rule this week. The oink line represents our average temperature for this week at 78° (Brian inman)

That low-level moisture will also aid in the development of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Those showers will be very isolated. There will not be large widespread thunderstorms. The showers will pop up rain and then dissipate. It is possible we could see some pretty decent rainfall if you are underneath one of those showers. but just where those showers and thunderstorms fire up is something that we cannot forecast. Hot temperatures continue this weekend with daytime high temperatures Saturday and Sunday in the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.