Macomb man arrested for mob action and aggravated battery

MACOMB (WGEM) - A Macomb man was arrested Friday after he intervened in a verbal argument, according to police.

The Macomb Police Department reported Tuesday that officers were dispatched around 9:48 p.m. Friday to 505 N. Johnson St. where there had been a possible stabbing.

Police determined that a couple had been walking on N. Johnson St. and had a verbal argument.

Police stated that Treshawn Howard, and possibly others observed the argument and physically intervened.

According to police, Howard, and potentially other suspects, began beating the male and female who were having a verbal argument.

Police reported that during the fight, the couple was attacked with a large speaker box.

Police stated the female became afraid for her life and used a knife to defend herself.

According to police, Howard was treated and released from the hospital and then arrested for mob action and aggravated battery.

Police stated the incident is still under investigation and more arrests are likely.

