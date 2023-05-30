Mark Twain Lake busy as locals, tourists celebrate unofficial start of summer

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - After a few storms caused a lot of damage at Mark Twain Lake over the last two years, things are pretty much back to normal.

Especially on Monday as campers, boaters and swimmers celebrated the unofficial kick-off to summer.

A storm, nearly a year ago, toppled trees and even forced park rangers to close one of the marinas.

The skies were clear for this holiday weekend, though, making it a fun time for those who came out.

One boater from New Haven, Missouri, said he often goes out on local rivers to get his fix. For the holiday, however, Curtis Boyer said he decided to take the the waters of Mark Twain Lake.

“It’s real clear and then we don’t have the current like you have in the rivers, we have the current all the time in the river and then the lake’s just easy to get in and out, you don’t have to fight the current loading and unloading the boat,” Boyer said.

Click here to find more information on Mark Twain Lake’s hours of operation and activities.

Click here for camping tips.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.