Paloma sees 17th Annual Meating The Need fundraiser

PALOMA, Il. (WGEM) - As we celebrate Memorial Day with ceremonies and cookouts, one Adams County organization is doing the same for a cause.

The Paloma community gathered for their 17th annual Meating the Need fundraiser.

It’s a cookout event in which they’re trying to raise enough money to purchase 500 to 1,000 pounds of ground beef to give right back to the community.

“These are the things you do, you keep serving,” said key note speaker Dan Frese.

“Keep serving” is a common theme motivating the attendees and organizers of Meating the Need.

This Memorial Day, residents gathered at the Paloma Shelter House for a ceremony, before the Meating the Need meal was eaten.

Frese said Memorial Day is a time to honor our fallen military members and spoke about the importance of honoring those with loved ones who’ve died for our country.

“It’s important to me for people to know that the people that are left behind also go through a big, big hole in their heart, so that’s the reason I wanted to give the talk,” Frese said.

Frese has experienced that pain first hand, after losing his brother who fought in Vietnam 53 years ago.

He said sharing his family’s story is not easy.

“Extremely difficult for me to do that,” Frese said.

He said it’s important to serve his community with the message before they feast.

As the community ate their meal, Central Adams Firecrackers 4-H Head Leader, Brenda Williams, said they’re accepting donations, so she can purchase ground beef to donate to the Community for Christ Assistance Center in Camp Point, Illinois.

“We know that in the winter, they ask hunters for deer meat, but by May, they’re usually out of deer meat,” Williams said. “So we decided to hold the fundraiser to get ground beef for the center to help with their protein supply for the pantry and at the time, I had a lot of kids who were in beef projects and so it just seemed fitting for us to try to do ground beef.”

Williams said more than 40 4-H kids are helping serve at Meating the Need.

She hopes the event will teach them the importance of honoring Memorial Day and serving through community service.

“I hope the kids today got to listen to the service and kind of learn what Memorial Day is really about and then also learn through our cookout, just learn to work together,” Williams said.

Williams said she’ll buy the ground beef over the coming weeks and give it to the center by mid June.

About 200 community members gathered for the day’s festivities.

