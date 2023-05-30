QND baseball team plays super-sectionals despite losing center-fielder to weekend crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - As his family prepares to lay him to rest, a recent high school graduate’s classmates continued to honor his memory Monday.

Tucker Tollerton, 18, died in a car crash Saturday night near Hannibal right after his baseball team, the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders, had won to advance to super-sectionals.

During the tournament, friends, classmates and teammates said it had been quite the emotional journey for the QND community.

The team got together Sunday and decided to move forward with Monday’s super sectional matchup because it is what Tollerton would have wanted.

While the last couple days have been hard, QND teacher Debbie Beard said everyone in the community is here for each other as each person shares memories of Tollerton.

“It’s amazing. I’m only in my fourth year at QND, will be going into my fifth, and it’s just been a blessing to see everyone band together, and just see the family atmosphere of it,” Beard said. “I know, in my mind, he will be remembered as someone who left a footprint on my heart. I don’t know if I can say there was anyone who didn’t love to watch Tucker play baseball or just be around Tucker. He was just that kind of kid.”

The QND baseball team played in Springfield for the super sectional. The QND softball team played in Decatur.

Softball player, Mackenzie Flachs, who shares the same number as Tollerton, said she took great pride in wearing number five in the super sectional Monday.

“It really was an honor. I just really wanted to represent him ‘cause we play the same position and wear the same number,” Flachs said. “I just wanted to play my heart out, just like he would. It’s really hard, but we knew we had to stick together and just do it for Tucker.”

While the QND softball team fell to St. Anthony 7-6, head coach Eric Orne said he’s proud of all the heart his team showed.

“It’s been a lot, a lot of emotions. Obviously, caring for the baseball team with a lot of seniors on our team. It was rough yesterday, but I think a couple graduation parties, and the girls getting together really helped. They battled hard and that’s what we did,” Orne said.

As of the time this article was written, the QND baseball team was still playing their super-sectional game.

Funeral services for Tollerton are still pending at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

