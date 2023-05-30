Quincy woman dies following shooting, police issue warrant for first degree murder

Victor A. Weems, III
Victor A. Weems, III(Quincy Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy woman has died following a shooting in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street Wednesday night, according to police.

Police reported Tuesday that 47-year-old Dana A. Lawton - Marshall had died at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield after being shot while sitting on the front porch of a home with another person.

Police stated Lawton - Marshall was not the intended victim of the shooter.

On Thursday Quincy police issued a warrant for 19-year-old Victor A. Weems III. Police stated he was wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On Tuesday police issued a second warrant for Weem for first-degree murder.

Police stated Weems already had an outstanding warrant for home invasion, endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing identification, and aggravated battery.

According to police, Weems should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Weems, police ask that you call the local authorities and let them know about his whereabouts.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL-104 crash
Juvenile injured in IL-104 single vehicle crash
QND graduate dead, one injured after Ralls County crash
Recent QND graduate dead, one injured after Ralls County crash
Angel In The Outfield: QND community mourns the loss of Tucker Tollerton
The Raider Community Mourns After Losing One Of Their Own
Hannibal Five Below
Five Below coming to Hannibal
Tucker Lee Tollerton
QND baseball team plays super-sectionals despite losing center-fielder to weekend crash

Latest News

Quincy Transit Survey
City officials look for input on Quincy Transit Lines
Lauren Schellenberger
Culver-Stockton names Dr. Lauren Schellenberger its 28th president
First Alert Weather Tues Evening
Isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop Wednesday
Isolated showers in the forecast