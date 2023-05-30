Quincy woman dies following shooting, police issue warrant for first degree murder

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy woman has died following a shooting in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street Wednesday night, according to police.

Police reported Tuesday that 47-year-old Dana A. Lawton - Marshall had died at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield after being shot while sitting on the front porch of a home with another person.

Police stated Lawton - Marshall was not the intended victim of the shooter.

On Thursday Quincy police issued a warrant for 19-year-old Victor A. Weems III. Police stated he was wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On Tuesday police issued a second warrant for Weem for first-degree murder.

Police stated Weems already had an outstanding warrant for home invasion, endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing identification, and aggravated battery.

According to police, Weems should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Weems, police ask that you call the local authorities and let them know about his whereabouts.

