Plans for 48th and State roundabout slowed

QUINCY (WGEM) - Land acquisition issues have slowed plans to build a traffic roundabout at 48th and State in Quincy, according to county officials.

Adams County officials stated they are negotiating with at least 5 land owners to take possession of property needed to construct the roundabout.

Officials said they must also coordinate with utility services for construction to go smoothly.

Once negotiations have finished, they said it won’t take long for work to start.

“Between us working with the city and there also 6 or 7 utility companies involved as well as I think 5 or 6 different land owners for all the parcels. There is a lot of coordination involved and timing and making sure everyone works together to get the end result,” said Adams County Engineer Jim Frankenhoff.

All of this means there’s still no projected completion date for the project.

