Summer-like temperatures arriving

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the morning with calm conditions. Temperatures are mild in the 50s and 60s and winds are light out of the southeast. The blocking pattern that has been keeping our forecast stagnant has weakened some and has shifted a little further east. This blocking pattern will continue to break down over the next day or two, allowing for a change in our weather pattern. We will have a little increase in moisture today, but humidity levels will remain comfortable. Strong heating is expected though, allowing for summer-like temperatures in the upper 80s. Due to the blocking pattern weakening, the little increase in moisture and much warmer temperatures a stray shower/thunderstorm or two is not out of the question for late this evening. However , this chance would only be for the far western tier of the Tri-States in Missouri. Close to Monroe and Shelby counties. If that rain can move into those areas, it should not last long. The rain would then fizzle out as we lose our daytime heating. The rest of the night will be mostly clear with slightly warmer nighttime lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow through the rest of the week will feature some instability (fuel for thunderstorms), hotter temperatures and an increase in humidity. This will result in daily chances for isolated pop-up showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. Please note though, the coverage area of the rain will be very limited with most ending up dry. For those that end up getting those isolated pockets of rain, the rain could be heavy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.