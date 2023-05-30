Timothy Bliefnick jury trial continues Tuesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - The jury trial of Timothy Bliefnick, the Quincy man being charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife continued Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

Messages from a friend on March 14, 2022

The first witness to take the stand on Tuesday was Christine Mandel. She and Rebecca Bliefnick worked together at QTown CrossFit for a few years before moving to California around 2015.

Prosecutors admitted and published Facebook messages from Mandel to Bliefnick on March 14, 2022. Evidence shows Bliefnick was a “nervous Nellie,” and that “if Tim doesn’t get it his way, he may literally lose his mind.” Bliefnick’s messages claim her husband wanted everything, including money, sole custody and the marital home.

Several objections were made by both the defense and prosecutors during Mandel’s testimony. Counsel and the judge went behind closed doors for roughly five minutes. Schnack was objecting to Mandel’s responses. Specifically, if Mandel referred Bliefnick to any domestic violence agency, police or her family for help. Mandel responded, “I did what I thought was right.”

Mandel said her and Bliefnick had discussed options to keep her safe.

She was released from her subpoena.

