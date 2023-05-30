Window to donate to Kidzpacks summer meal program comes to an end

Kidzpacks Food Drive
Kidzpacks Food Drive(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Library, in partnership with the Kidzpacks program, is wrapping up its program to help feed kids on the weekends outside of school.

Officials said they expect to help around 250 kids in grades K-5 in the month of June with the food donated.

Donations must be single-serve (mac & cheese cups instead of boxes, for example), easily opened without a can opener (i.e., pop-top), microwave-safe, and non-perishable (nothing that requires freezing or refrigeration).

Examples include:

  • Microwaveable mac & cheese, mashed potato, pasta, ramen noodle, soup, oatmeal & rice cups
  • pop-top ravioli, soups, spaghetti O-s, etc.
  • Fruit or pudding cups
  • applesauce pouches
  • Peanut butter or other cracker packs
  • cereal cups
  • granola bars, cereal bars, trail mix, etc.
  • beef sticks
  • chips/crackers
  • raisins and other dried fruits, single serve

With school ending programs like these have become as important as ever.

“It is very important that those who need the food get the food. There is a great demand and we are excited to partner with Kidzpacks to help provide that need,” said Quincy Public Library Executive Director Kathleen Helsabeck.

This run of the program will end on Wednesday.

