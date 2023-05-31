Actor John Beasley of ‘Rudy,’ ‘The Mighty Ducks’ dies at 79

Omaha actor John Beasley has died at 79.
By 6 News staff reports and Debra Worley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – Actor John Beasley died Tuesday at the age of 79, family members confirmed on social media.

His son Tyrone Beasley told The Hollywood Reporter his father died in a hospital in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. He had been undergoing tests on his liver.

“I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn’t ever meet your heroes because they don’t turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more,” his son Mike Beasley posted on Facebook.

Beasley made a great acting career for himself while also helping others pursue their dreams of being on stage by operating the John Beasley Theater in Omaha for more than a decade.

He had more than 90 film and television credits, including roles in “Rudy” and “The Mighty Ducks.”

According to WOWT, Beasley considered his breakout role to be “The Apostle” alongside Robert Duvall.

