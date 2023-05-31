Culver-Stockton College Selects Tyler Hamilton As The New Head Men’s Soccer Coach In Canton

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Former men’s soccer player Tyler Hamilton has been named Culver-Stockton College’s ninth men’s soccer coach as announced by Athletic Director Pat Atwell. He succeeds Nic Powers, who resigned in April to serve as an assistant soccer coach at Lindenwood (Mo.) University.

Hamilton has spent the last six years as a head soccer coach at the high school level in southern Illinois, coaching at both Piasa Southwestern and Alton high schools. He coached the Southwestern boys’ soccer program in 2017-2018 before taking over the Alton program from 2020-22.

Hamilton also coached the Southwestern girls’ program for six seasons beginning in 2018, winning a regional championship in 2022. “I want to thank Athletic Director Pat Atwell and the search committee for giving me the opportunity to lead at my Alma Mater,” said Hamilton. “It’s going to be a challenge but I’m really looking forward to it and can’t wait to hit the ground running. Having the ties to Culver-Stockton as an alumnus makes it that much more special for me.”

Hamilton, a 2017 C-SC graduate and who was a member of the 2014 team that advanced to the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament championship game, wants the program to return to that level of play. “I want the program to jump right in and compete right away,” Hamilton said. “I want to raise the level of the program to be competitive in the Heart and throughout the NAIA. I want to inspire the team to fight for the school and the community.”

”We are excited to welcome Tyler back to his alma mater as our next Head Men’s Soccer coach,” stated Atwell. “Tyler outlined a vision for the program that resonated with those of us who participated in the interview, and he clearly has a passion not only for soccer but for Culver-Stockton.” “His experience as a player on a team that competed in the conference championship game will serve him well. His knowledge of the Heart of America and the talent needed to compete in this outstanding league will assist him in identifying students who can excel here on ‘The Hill’.”

Hamilton, a native of Alton, Ill., earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Culver-Stockton College, and is pursuing a master’s degree in athletic administration from William Woods (Mo.) University in Fulton. He has played for the St. Louis Lions in a professional development league.

