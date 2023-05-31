Family displaced after structure fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department responded to a structure fire in a mixed-used building.

QFD responded to 1131 Vermont Street around 4:57 p.m. on Tuesday with a fire on the second floor of the structure. Upon arrival, QFD was given reports that there may be occupants inside, as the upstairs apartment was occupied.

QFD’s engine #2 parked in Vermont and pulled a line to the building. They extinguished the fire from the outside and then made entry into the building and made their way to the upstairs apartment to perform a primary search for occupants.

QFD engine #4 arrived and staged in the alley to the north of the structure. They entered the structure with a second hose line and attic hooks. Engine #2 and #4 then proceeded to extinguish the fire on the second floor while opening the attic space and fighting the fire in that area.

QFD engine #6 laid a supply line from 12 and Vermont and engine company #5 performed Rapid Intervention Team, Safety backup (RIT).

According to QFD, no occupants were found and neighbors were able to contact the residents who returned later.

The fire was contained to the south end of the building in the apartment and attic space. QFD said the family will be displaced and are staying with family and friends.

QFD said no one was injured at the scene. Two QFD investigators found the cause to be accidental in nature.

