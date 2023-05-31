Family displaced after structure fire

fire
fire(MGN)
By Anna Brandon
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department responded to a structure fire in a mixed-used building.

QFD responded to 1131 Vermont Street around 4:57 p.m. on Tuesday with a fire on the second floor of the structure. Upon arrival, QFD was given reports that there may be occupants inside, as the upstairs apartment was occupied.

QFD’s engine #2 parked in Vermont and pulled a line to the building. They extinguished the fire from the outside and then made entry into the building and made their way to the upstairs apartment to perform a primary search for occupants.

QFD engine #4 arrived and staged in the alley to the north of the structure. They entered the structure with a second hose line and attic hooks. Engine #2 and #4 then proceeded to extinguish the fire on the second floor while opening the attic space and fighting the fire in that area.

QFD engine #6 laid a supply line from 12 and Vermont and engine company #5 performed Rapid Intervention Team, Safety backup (RIT).

According to QFD, no occupants were found and neighbors were able to contact the residents who returned later.

The fire was contained to the south end of the building in the apartment and attic space. QFD said the family will be displaced and are staying with family and friends.

QFD said no one was injured at the scene. Two QFD investigators found the cause to be accidental in nature.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor A. Weems, III
Quincy woman dies following shooting, police issue warrant for first degree murder
Tim Bliefnick's attorney council.
Prosecution focuses on lab results, surveillance video, device data Tuesday in Bliefnick trial
Angel In The Outfield: QND Advances To State After Death Of Tucker Tollerton
Angel In The Outfield: QND Baseball Advances To State After Death Of Tucker Tollerton
Treshawn Howard
Macomb man arrested for mob action and aggravated battery
IL-104 crash
Juvenile injured in IL-104 single vehicle crash

Latest News

Farmers: Crops need rain
Farmers: crops need rain
Quincy City Council approves fire equipment and truck purchases
LIHEAP deadline for utility bill assistance coming soon
ARPA funds will help cover it after the Quincy City Council approved four measures Monday night.
Quincy City Council approves fire equipment and truck purchases