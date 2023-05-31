Former QU star Senor II recalls collegiate clashes with Miami Heat’s Strus, who now eyes NBA title

QUINCY (WGEM) - Herm Senor II never had any doubt that Max Strus of the Miami Heat would be where he is today.

Senor II, the former Quincy University point guard, can attest firsthand after battling the former Lewis University standout for two years during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 basketball seasons.

Herm Senor II (Herm)

“You could tell by his mechanics and footwork that he was very savvy and ahead of a lot of the other players,” said Senor II, who now offers private training in his hometown of Springfield.

“When we watched him on film it was like this guy is very good. We weren’t surprised at all.”

As a basketball fan, Senor II will be glued to his TV as the upstart Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat open the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets in a best-of-seven series.

“It’s really awesome to see guys from the GLVC (Great Lakes Valley Conference) and the Division II level do so well in the NBA,” said Senor II, a 2017 QU graduate.

Strus has played a key role as a starter for the Heat but has also garnered headlines as one of four undrafted free agents leading Miami’s rise from a play-in game and an eighth seed to the Eastern Conference championship.

A small forward, the 6-foot-6 Strus has started all 18 postseason games for surprising Miami, averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range. During the regular season, he averaged 11.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Before turning pro, Strus played two years at Lewis before transferring to NCAA Div. I DePaul for two years. After graduating from Stagg High School in Palos Hills, he didn’t get the D1 offer he was after so he went to Lewis.

QU and Senor II got its first look at Strus on Jan. 2, 2015, when the Flyers, ranked No. 23 at the time in the NABC poll, came to Pepsi Arena and clobbered the Hawks 79-59.

As a freshman, Strus finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists en route to being named to the All-GLVC second team.

But the next year, Senor II and Hawks got revenge with a blowout victory 83-63 on Feb. 11, 2016, at Pepsi Arena behind center Joe Tagarelli’s 19 points.

The Hawks entered that much-anticipated game with a 16-7 (10-4 GLVC) record while Lewis came in 17-7 (9-5, GLVC). But QU eventually built a 26-point lead in running away with the victory during an eventual 20-win season.

“We were really focused on containing Strus,” Senor II recalled as the Hawks won their 12th straight game at home. “We wanted to really limit him. Strus came in here with a really big name for a D2 player.

“We didn’t really rely on one guy to guard him. It was great team defense.”

Strus entered the game as the league’s leading scorer and rebounder at 21.2 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game.

But QU’s team defense held Strus to 13 points on 4-for-10 shooting from the field and six rebounds.

Despite not one playing one of his better games, Strus did serve up a highlight for the capacity Pepsi Arena crowd.

“Lewis ran an out of bounds play off a back screen and Strus threw down a lob dunk that had the entire gym going crazy,” said Senor II, who finished the game with five points and six assists.

Strus is just one of several former GLVC players who have garnered NBA attention in recent years.

Former University of Indianapolis standout Jordan Lloyd won an NBA title as a reserve with the 2019 Toronto Raptors and former Truman State star Brodric Thomas has played with Houston, Cleveland and Boston.

“I remember Max being the MVP of the conference tournament as a sophomore,” said GLVC Commissioner Jim Naumovich. “His athleticism was off the charts.

“It’s pretty awesome to see former GLVC players playing in the NBA. And kudos to (Lewis coach) Scott Trost for seeing something in Max that was special.”

As a freshman at Lewis, Strus averaged 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and started all 31 of the Flyers’ games.

As a sophomore, Strus averaged 20.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game and was named an NCAA Div. II All-American honorable mention. He also set school records and 666 points scored in a single season and points scored in a game with 52 against Northwood University on Nov. 24, 2015.

After his sophomore year, Strus transferred to DePaul. After sitting out one season due to NCAA transfer rules, Strus led the Blue Demons in scoring at 16.8 points per game.

In his final season at DePaul, Strus averaged 20.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game and was named All-Big East Conference second team.

Strus signed with the Chicago Bulls and played two games during the 2019-20 season. Then, he signed with Miami as a free agent and has played the last three seasons with the Heat.

After Lloyd won his NBA title in 2019, Senor II sent him a congratulatory message.

“It’s great for us former GLVC players to celebrate the success of the D2 guys,” Senor II said. “But I haven’t tried to contact Strus yet.”

Maybe that congratulatory text will come soon.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.