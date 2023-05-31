Hope Winchester to give back with community appreciation day
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hope Winchester is hosting a community appreciation event this weekend.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scott County 4-H fairgrounds.
According to organizers, families will be able to enjoy free food, fun activities, and receive a selection of free groceries.
City officials are hoping for a large turnout, and to assist as many families as possible.
“We are hoping for 300 families. I’m praying. We have enough supplies to bless more than 300 families from what I understand.
Here is a list of things that will be available at the event and free to the public.
- Served lunch
- Groceries to go
- Door prize drawings
- Family Portraits
- Haircuts
- Hygiene kits
- Prayer tent
- Grandstand fun
- Kids Zone
- Bounce House
- Animal Balloons
- Face/Rock painting
- Craft/Science area
- Music and more!
