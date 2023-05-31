Hope Winchester to give back with community appreciation day

Hope Winchester
Hope Winchester(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hope Winchester is hosting a community appreciation event this weekend.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scott County 4-H fairgrounds.

According to organizers, families will be able to enjoy free food, fun activities, and receive a selection of free groceries.

City officials are hoping for a large turnout, and to assist as many families as possible.

“We are hoping for 300 families. I’m praying. We have enough supplies to bless more than 300 families from what I understand.

Here is a list of things that will be available at the event and free to the public.

  • Served lunch
  • Groceries to go
  • Door prize drawings
  • Family Portraits
  • Haircuts
  • Hygiene kits
  • Prayer tent
  • Grandstand fun
  • Kids Zone
  • Bounce House
  • Animal Balloons
  • Face/Rock painting
  • Craft/Science area
  • Music and more!

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor A. Weems, III
Quincy woman dies following shooting, police issue warrant for first degree murder
Timothy Bliefnick (left) on day number 6 of jury trial.
Jury begins deliberations in Timothy Bliefnick trial
Tim Bliefnick's attorney council.
Prosecution focuses on lab results, surveillance video, device data Tuesday in Bliefnick trial
Angel In The Outfield: QND Advances To State After Death Of Tucker Tollerton
Angel In The Outfield: QND Baseball Advances To State After Death Of Tucker Tollerton
Treshawn Howard
Macomb man arrested for mob action and aggravated battery

Latest News

Isolated showers Thursday
Isolated showers will develop
Summer Reading
Quincy Public Library to kick off ‘Summer Reading’ program
QAVTC students working on the home earlier this year.
Student built home to go up for auction in Quincy
Timothy Bliefnick (left) on day number 6 of jury trial.
Jury begins deliberations in Timothy Bliefnick trial