Hope Winchester to give back with community appreciation day

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hope Winchester is hosting a community appreciation event this weekend.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scott County 4-H fairgrounds.

According to organizers, families will be able to enjoy free food, fun activities, and receive a selection of free groceries.

City officials are hoping for a large turnout, and to assist as many families as possible.

“We are hoping for 300 families. I’m praying. We have enough supplies to bless more than 300 families from what I understand.

Here is a list of things that will be available at the event and free to the public.

Served lunch

Groceries to go

Door prize drawings

Family Portraits

Haircuts

Hygiene kits

Prayer tent

Grandstand fun

Kids Zone

Bounce House

Animal Balloons

Face/Rock painting

Craft/Science area

Music and more!

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.