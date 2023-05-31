Hospital Report: May 31, 2023

Deaths:

Mary A. O’Hearn, age 63, of Quincy, died May 26 in her home.

Leland Phillips, age 90, of Lewistown, Missouri, died May 30 in his home.

Elaine Selsor, age 76, of Quincy, died May 30 in her home.

Ruth A. Jobe, age 85, of Quincy died May 26 at Golden Good Shepherd in Golden, IL.

Lakota James Edward Appleton (Logan), age 11, of Hannibal, died May 27, at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St.Louis.

Births:

No births to report today.

