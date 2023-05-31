Isolated showers will develop

By Brian Inman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A few isolated showers developed across the Tri-State area Wednesday afternoon. We do expect to see another round of showers develop Thursday and again on Friday. The showers will be isolated. The weekend looks like it will be too dry to support any shower or thunderstorm activity in the afternoons. We also see high temperatures ranging up close to the 90-degree mark again on Saturday and Sunday.

Isolated showers Thursday
Isolated showers Thursday(Brian Inman)

While showers will be isolated and disorganized, they have the potential to drop down some pretty decent rainfall. If you are lucky enough to be underneath one of these scattered to isolated showers, you could see a half inch of rain. These showers will pop up and move very slowly and then dissipate. This type of rain will not help with our drought conditions. The rain is way too isolated to make an impact on a regional level. The new drought monitor comes out Thursday and we expect to see worsening drought conditions on the map.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor A. Weems, III
Quincy woman dies following shooting, police issue warrant for first degree murder
Timothy Bliefnick (left) on day number 6 of jury trial.
Jury begins deliberations in Timothy Bliefnick trial
Tim Bliefnick's attorney council.
Prosecution focuses on lab results, surveillance video, device data Tuesday in Bliefnick trial
Angel In The Outfield: QND Advances To State After Death Of Tucker Tollerton
Angel In The Outfield: QND Baseball Advances To State After Death Of Tucker Tollerton
Treshawn Howard
Macomb man arrested for mob action and aggravated battery

Latest News

First Alert Weather Wed Evening
Temperatures will warm up fairly quickly through the morning.
Summer like heat continues with a slight increase in humidity
Isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop Wednesday
Isolated showers in the forecast
A nearby high pressure system will keep us skies sunny.
Summer-like temperatures arriving