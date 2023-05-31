Isolated showers will develop

QUINCY (WGEM) - A few isolated showers developed across the Tri-State area Wednesday afternoon. We do expect to see another round of showers develop Thursday and again on Friday. The showers will be isolated. The weekend looks like it will be too dry to support any shower or thunderstorm activity in the afternoons. We also see high temperatures ranging up close to the 90-degree mark again on Saturday and Sunday.

Isolated showers Thursday (Brian Inman)

While showers will be isolated and disorganized, they have the potential to drop down some pretty decent rainfall. If you are lucky enough to be underneath one of these scattered to isolated showers, you could see a half inch of rain. These showers will pop up and move very slowly and then dissipate. This type of rain will not help with our drought conditions. The rain is way too isolated to make an impact on a regional level. The new drought monitor comes out Thursday and we expect to see worsening drought conditions on the map.

