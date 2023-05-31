LIHEAP deadline for utility bill assistance coming soon

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Application period started in September.
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Wednesday is the deadline for you to apply for help with paying your utility bills through LIHEAP.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program application period started in September.

Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials said they saw a 75% increase in residents across Adams, Brown, Pike and Schuyler Counties looking for help in the fall.

Marketing Coordinator Mark Schneider said that could be for many reasons, including public aid programs are ending as the pandemic does and bills are getting more expensive.

“We are seeing much higher supply rates that’s being passed onto consumers, so people are seeing a lot higher bill than what they’re normally used to and so we’ve got people that are bringing in bills and they just can’t keep up,” Schneider said. “And that’s what the program was deigned to do it was designed to try to get you know try to get you either ahead or at least back even so that we could keep the lights on for you.”

If you’re making at maximum 200% above the median poverty line, you may qualify.

You must apply in person at the Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials before end of day Wednesday.

