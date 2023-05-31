Quincy City Council approves fire equipment and truck purchases

QUINCY (WGEM) - Upgrades will soon come to the Quincy Fire Department in the form of vehicles and equipment.

ARPA funds will help cover it after the Quincy City Council approved four measures Monday night.

One gives the department permission to buy 13 sets of bunker gear for about $44,000.

Another lets the city contract with Banner Fire Equipment to purchase two new fire trucks.

Originally, Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp had asked to replace the one they’ve been using for 20 years, which is the typical service life.

There is another truck that firefighters have been using for 15 years.

So now, he wants to use some of the Quincy Fire Department’s million dollars in ARPA funds to get the trucks two years in advance.

“We had 240,000 in our account that we get through the veterans program from the Illinois Veterans Home, and so then we were looking at a budget resolution to increase it for another $182,000,” Vahlkamp said. “Where we could get the purchase of two apparatus for $1.4 million, we’d get almost $100,000 on a pre-payment discount.”

Vahlkamp said by purchasing the trucks now, the city will save about $300,000.

The trucks should be delivered in 2025.

Also discussed in City Council:

Granted petition to J & M Displays Inc., to hold firework displays on July 4 at Quinsippi Island, approximately 9:30 p.m.

Granted petition for The United Way of Adams County to conduct a raffle and have the bond requirement waived from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024. The City Clerk recommends approval of the permit.

Adopted resolution to participate in the State of Illinois Federal Surplus Property Program, was tabled for one week by Ald. Bergman.

Adopted resolution to pay the invoice in the amount of $7,550.59 to Sentinel Emergency Solutions, St. Louis MO for annual service and maintenance of the self-contained breathing apparatuses

Adopted resolution reauthorizing Bring Events To Quincy (Bet on Q) Grant Program, $100, 000 allocated to the Bet on Q program for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Adopted resolution reauthorizing $250,000 to the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program (Q-WRAP).

Adopted resolution authorizing an assignment of lease, warranty deed and intergovernmental agreement with the Quincy Township related to the City Hall Annex.

Adopted ordinance amending Chapter 32 Of The Municipal Code Of The City Of Quincy, 2015.

Adopted ordinance amending The 2023-2024 Fiscal Year Budget.

