Quincy Public Library to kick off ‘Summer Reading’ program

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Library will begin its “Summer Reading” program Saturday with four hours of “fun, skill-building activities for all readers.”

According to organizers, one of the goals of the program is to prevent the “summer slide.” Which they said is what happens when students are likely to take a three-month vacation from reading or learning new skills.

The program is free and adults are encouraged to participate as well.

“It is really important for children and families to participate in the Summer Reading program so they can have fun activities to do, help prevent summer slide, and it is a free program. there is no cost to any of the programs that we have,” said Quincy Public Library Executive Director Kathleen Helsabeck.

Officials at the Quincy Public Library have organized a day to celebrate the start of this year’s program.

For those to sign up for the program will earn a voucher for free cotton candy.

The event will be at the library and the event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be fun activities for all as well as food vendors available.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.