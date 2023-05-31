Student built home to go up for auction in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - A home at 2909 Lind Street that was constructed by the Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center students will be put up for auction at 4:30 p.m. on June 7, according to QAVTC Director Evelyn Morrison.

Morrison stated there will also be an open house ahead of the auction from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 4.

Morrison added there is a minimum bid of $115,000 and an earnest deposit of $5,000 required.

According to Morrison, the home was completely built by students. She said 20 to 30 students worked on the building for approximately two hours every day throughout the school year.

RELATED: QAVTC pours new build foundation

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.