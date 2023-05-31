Summer like heat continues with a slight increase in humidity

By Whitney Williams
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - This Wednesday morning has started off a little warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Dew points are in the 50s, which means it feels a little muggy. We have clear to mostly clear skies as some upper-level clouds drift through the area.

Further to our west, near the Missouri/Kansas border, there is a cluster of thunderstorms. These storms will be the primary feature to watch for later in the day. These storms will slowly drift eastward toward the Tri-States through the afternoon but will gradually weaken. Even though we will have a little increase in moisture due to continued winds out of the south, models show that moisture being limited the further east you go. This will limit just how far east these showers/storms will be able to reach. Right now, it looks like the best chance to see a few pop-up showers/storms will be west of the Mississippi River. This means most of the Tri-States will end up dry again. If you happen to get one of these pop-ups, a heavy burst of rain will be possible. Any showers/storms that are able to make it will diminish near/just after sunset with the loss of daytime heating.

Mostly sunny skies will turn partly cloudy and it will be another very warm, summer-like day. Highs will reach into the upper 80s and you will notice a slight increase in humidity levels.

