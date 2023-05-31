Bliefnick chooses not to testify on day 6 of jury trial

Timothy Bliefnick (left) on day number 6 of jury trial.
Timothy Bliefnick (left) on day number 6 of jury trial.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The jury trial of Timothy Bliefnick, the Quincy man being charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife continued Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

--UPDATED 8:50 a.m.--

Bliefnick won’t testify

15 minutes before the jury enters the courtroom, Timothy Bliefnick’s attorney Casey Schnack said her client is choosing not to testify. Judge Robert Adrian confirmed with Bliefnick, and Bliefnick replied in the affirmative.

Adrian said counsel will make their closing arguments today and the case should be in the hands of the jury around noon today. Schnack said she is not presenting any evidence today, either.

Courtroom 2A is shoulder-to-shoulder with people, the fullest it’s been all trial.

