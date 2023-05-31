Bliefnick chooses not to testify on day 6 of jury trial

QUINCY (WGEM) - The jury trial of Timothy Bliefnick, the Quincy man being charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife continued Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

--UPDATED 8:50 a.m.--

Bliefnick won’t testify

15 minutes before the jury enters the courtroom, Timothy Bliefnick’s attorney Casey Schnack said her client is choosing not to testify. Judge Robert Adrian confirmed with Bliefnick, and Bliefnick replied in the affirmative.

Adrian said counsel will make their closing arguments today and the case should be in the hands of the jury around noon today. Schnack said she is not presenting any evidence today, either.

Courtroom 2A is shoulder-to-shoulder with people, the fullest it’s been all trial.

Live Tweets

No media outlets will be allowed to broadcast or stream the trial live. However, WGEM News will be in the courtroom throughout the trial and will live blog via Twitter.

