Ameren utility rate dips below Quincy electrical aggregation program

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you would like a lower utility bill, now is your chance if you live in Quincy.

City officials said their Electric Aggregation Program aims to give residents the lowest rate. That won’t be the case anymore, effective Friday.

Mayor Mike Troup said before this was announced, power supplier Constellation Energy offered the best rates which is why the city locked in a contract with the provider in February.

The city’s energy consultant Simec Energy’s president Reg Ankrom brought up at Tuesday night’s council meeting that Ameren’s recent price drop dips below the city’s aggregation program: at 4.025 cents cheaper that the city’s electric aggregation rate of 12.065.

“We don’t know the reason for that yet,” Ankrom said. “We expect to hear that.”

Troup said residents can opt out of the city’s program at any time and make the switch to Ameren.

“If a user would have 10,000 kilowatt-hours, they could save with the new Ameren rate a little over $400 for the year,” Troup said.

He said since the city is locked into Constellation, residents will have to make the switch themselves.

“Years ago this type of a service saved money for the residents,” Troup said. “And the utility company couldn’t beat the rate.”

Ankrom said his goal is to ultimately inform the public about the price change. Not to urge or dissuade residents from making the switch.

“Prices just went down and they can go up just as quickly,” Ankrom said. “And even more greatly.”

Ankrom said residents and some small businesses are eligible to sign on with Ameren.

“Small businesses defined by law as 15,000 kilowatt-hours or less than per year,” Ankrom said.

If you wish to opt out of the city’s program residents can call Constellation Energy’s toll-free number at 800-990-2004 or go here.

If you have questions about bills or rates you can call Ameren’s toll-free number at 800-755-5000.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.