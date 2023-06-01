Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 1, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Riley Welch
Hudson Ramsey
Kathy Neisen
Zach Kerker
Patrick Cook
Janet Fay Davis
Rodney Farr
Rob Snyder
Bill Brown
Josie Mullings
Greg Rosenboom
Eva Groth
Vicki Hardy
Debra Florea
Brandon Todd
Amber Sohn
Morgan Gadeke
ANNIVERSARIES
Ivan & DaVida Wear
Richard & Janet Martin
Tom & Jenny White
Jerry & Kelly Broughton
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.