Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 1, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Riley Welch

Hudson Ramsey

Kathy Neisen

Zach Kerker

Patrick Cook

Janet Fay Davis

Rodney Farr

Rob Snyder

Bill Brown

Josie Mullings

Greg Rosenboom

Eva Groth

Vicki Hardy

Debra Florea

Brandon Todd

Amber Sohn

Morgan Gadeke

ANNIVERSARIES

Ivan & DaVida Wear

Richard & Janet Martin

Tom & Jenny White

Jerry & Kelly Broughton

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.