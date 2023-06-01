Drought leaves Lewis County farmers worried

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo (WGEM) -Farmers of Lewis County, Missouri are left worried for their crops due to the lack of rain in the area.

According to locals, this is one of the worst draughts they have seen in the past few years.

Without rain, crops can become unusable.

This can affect how much returns a farmer gets financially.

One farmer says all they can do now is hope.

“This is the worst April and May we have seen in years. It is going to cut production on hay, on pasture, on corn, and beans. It is getting to be within the next 30 days there are going to be a lot of crops that die if we don’t get rain,” said Humphreys Feed & Seed Owner Vancell Scifres.

Locals say that due to the rain, hay crop production is down 50 percent from last year.

