Drought leaves Lewis County farmers worried

Lewis County Drought
Lewis County Drought(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo (WGEM) -Farmers of Lewis County, Missouri are left worried for their crops due to the lack of rain in the area.

According to locals, this is one of the worst draughts they have seen in the past few years.

Without rain, crops can become unusable.

This can affect how much returns a farmer gets financially.

One farmer says all they can do now is hope.

“This is the worst April and May we have seen in years. It is going to cut production on hay, on pasture, on corn, and beans. It is getting to be within the next 30 days there are going to be a lot of crops that die if we don’t get rain,” said Humphreys Feed & Seed Owner Vancell Scifres.

Locals say that due to the rain, hay crop production is down 50 percent from last year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Adams County jury returned the verdict of guilty on all counts in the Timothy Bliefnick...
Jury finds Bliefnick guilty on all counts, prosecutors seek life sentence
Victor A. Weems, III
Quincy woman dies following shooting, police issue warrant for first degree murder
Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the...
Family files lawsuit after Arby’s worker dies in freezer in Louisiana
Farmers: Crops need rain
Farmers: crops need rain
Tim Bliefnick's attorney council.
Prosecution focuses on lab results, surveillance video, device data Tuesday in Bliefnick trial

Latest News

Culver-Stockton President
New Culver-Stockton president plans to focus on students’ goals, values
Interview with Josh Jones
Assistant State's Attorney Josh Jones talks about Bliefnick trial
Kroc employees taking part in a donut eating contest in honor of national donut day.
Quincy Kroc Center celebrates National Donut Day
Local pools getting ready for summer
Local pool staff says it’s not easy to hire lifeguards