Hannibal Career & Technical Center to expand Ag science program with new facility

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - School is out and summer projects are already underway. A major expansion at one Tri-State agricultural program is set to break ground in June.

The Hannibal Career & Technical Center will get another facility for Ag science classes. The space will house the program’s hydroponic systems, saltwater shrimp tank and food processing facility.

“In that building, we’ll have basically three areas,” said HCTC’s director Brent Meyer. “A side that will allow us to expand our current greenhouse, a meat processing facility and a small classroom.”

Faculty said the expansion comes from a need for additional space, as students had been using the greenhouse back in 2020.

“What this is going to do is really take our classroom meat science, things that we’re already learning and putting it on an industry standard [to] a bigger scale,” Meyer said. “Students can really learn about where their meat comes from, different types of meat. We’re going to be getting carcasses in that will be beef, lamb, pork.”

HCTC was able to secure the funds through a $250,000 matching state grant.

Meyer said the goal is to have the interior portion ready by the fall.

