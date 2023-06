Deaths:

Robert Louis Keller, age 92, died May 30 in Sunset Home.

Richard P. White, age 72, of Hannibal, died May 31 in his home.

Frances Luella Kramer, age 86, of Palmyra, died May 30 holding hands with her husband.

Births:

No births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.