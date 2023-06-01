Local pool staff says it's not easy to hire lifeguards

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the heat rising, you might take a stop by the pool to cool off, however, some pools across the country lack the lifeguards to keep people safe.

Indian Mounds Pool opens on Saturday. Quincy Park District officials said they are still looking to hire more lifeguards.

Recreation Program Manager Kyle Jacoby said said they have eight lifeguards, enough to open, but they still need four or five more.

Jacoby said they need to have three lifeguards on duty to be able to open all parts of the pool.

He said it’s not easy to recruit lifeguards .

“We feel that there’s less people wanting to get qualified or people that can’t pass the swim test to become lifeguards and with all the other jobs opportunities in the area that just makes it harder for us to find lifeguards,” he said.

As a way to help with the shortage, Jacoby said they are offering to reimburse lifeguards who get certified in lifeguarding and work for them throughout the season.

Other pools say they have the staff they need.

Aquatics Director Jenna McDonald said they have about 30 lifeguards on staff at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.

She said on a typical day they have eight guards out on rotation. She said they’ve remained consistent with their staffing numbers.

“It’s a team effort from word of mouth from former employees, to our social media, our awesome parks and rec staff and then honestly just the community,” she said. “It’s a great place to come here and swim and I think that’s well seen.”

McDonald said their guards are busy during the summer with other activities, so the more guards they have, easier it is to fill the positions.

If you are interested in working for Indian Mounds Pool, you can call them at (217) 223-7703 or go to their website.

