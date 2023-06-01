Most will stay dry, but a few hit or miss showers are expected

A few pop-up stray showers will be possible later this afternoon and early evening. Most of the area will end up on the dry side again though.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - It is another unseasonably warm and muggy morning as temperatures are in the 60s. We have clear to mostly clear skies as some rain showers to our west continue to decay. We will start off the day with mostly sunny skies, but then will turn a bit more partly cloudy for this afternoon and evening. We will have continued southerly winds. Even though the wind will be light, it will continue to draw more moisture into the area. So not only will it be another very warm day with daytime highs in the upper 80s, we will notice that humid feel to the air. Later this afternoon and early evening, we are looking at the chance for a few stray showers. We will not have a noteworthy forcing mechanism to create widespread rain, so these showers will be very hit or miss again. Therefore, most of the area will end up dry again. If you happen to get one of these pockets of rain, I would count yourself lucky!

Into the late evening and nighttime hours, as we loss our daytime heating, any showers that develop will fade off fairly quickly. The rest of the night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 60s again.

