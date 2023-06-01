New Culver-Stockton president plans to focus on students’ goals, values

Culver-Stockton President
Culver-Stockton President(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CANTON (WGEM) -Culver-Stockton College recently announced Lauren B. Schellenberger as their 28th President to start July 1st.

Succeeding Douglas B. Palmer who has served since July 2020.

Schellenberger has served Culver-Stockton for 15 years and says she is happy to preserve the reputation the college has accrued.

One of Schellenberger’s goals is to focus on making sure the students are on track in meeting their career goals all while keeping Culver-Stockton values.

“I wanna focus on the student experience. From the moment they step foot on campus, to the moment they graduate and become alumni, they are the most important people on campus. We need to make sure they are provided with all the opportunities and the experiences that show the value of Culver-Stockton education. And that is what I’m committed to doing,” Schellenberger said.

Schellenberger also hopes to further strengthen the college’s relationship with the town of Canton.

