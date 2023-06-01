Quincy Kroc Center celebrates National Donut Day

QUINCY (WGEM) -To celebrate National Donut Day tomorrow, The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command hosted its 3rd Annual Donut Hole Eating Competition.

National Donut Day was started by The Salvation Army on the first Friday in June 1938 to honor The Salvation Army Donut Lassies.

The lassies served donuts to soldiers in the trenches during World War I.

The tradition continues with The Salvation Army providing donuts to veterans at the Illinois Veterans Home at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.

Development Director for the Salvation Army, Matt Schmidt says the event is meant to honor those who sacrificed their lives for our country.

“Everyone loves donuts so it’s a great way to just celebrate donuts but, for the Salvation Army it’s a way to honor not only our veterans but the women who served on the front lines but everyone who continues to serve today.” said Schmidt, “Just a sweet treat that reminds you of the comfort of home just to honor those who have given a lot.”

The Illinois VFW Auxiliary will sponsor the donuts given to veterans at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

