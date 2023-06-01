Warm and Dry

The low to mid 90s looks like a strong possibility Saturday (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our hot stretch continues for the region. Not just hot, but hot and dry weather will continue. We are set up in an El Niño weather pattern, and for some people in the US that means warmer than normal conditions, for some people, it means drier than normal conditions, for some other folks that means wetter than normal conditions. But right here in the Tri-State area when we get a strong El Niño, we’ve got a little bit of an overlapped weather scenario of warmer than normal, and also drier than normal.

When we have a strong El Nino set up, this is what we get (Brian inman)

So the Tri-State area gets the double whammy of hot and dry. That is part of the reason why we have been experiencing a warmer-than-normal end of May beginning of June. There will be isolated showers and a few thunderstorms again on Friday. Once again, I will say that there will be more misses than hits. And if you are underneath one of those isolated showers, you could see a quarter of an inch to a half inch of rainfall. These storms will not cover a wide area they will be like little small pop-up dots on the radar. The weekend forecast continues to be hot and dry. There are some indications that we could see a pattern break mid-week next week. This would mean temperatures are still above normal, but just not as hot.

Drought conditions worsen with no widespread rain in the forecast (Brian inman)

