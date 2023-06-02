2,900 letters sent to Brown County residents to help support splash pad project

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - If you’re a Brown County resident, you might have seen a letter in the mail that’s headlined “Let’s Do It (Again) For the Kids.”

That was mailed out to all 2900 residents in Brown County. The letters were mailed to help raise money for the Joel Oliver Memorial Pool.

Mt. Sterling Parks and Recreation officials said they’ve been hard at work raising money to add a splash pad.

“It will go in the northeast corner,” said the organization’s president Chris Kassing. “The shelter will come down and the kiddie pool will be made into a zero entry kiddie pool. It will be doubled in size. It will actually be twice as long right now.”

They said it’s just one more way to fund the $800,000 needed. Back in December, they had a comedy night fundraiser and an online auction in April to help reach that goal.

“And we’ve started a Facebook campaign too with me doing little videos and making fun of myself,” Kassing said.

Kassing said they plan to reach their goal by Sept. 1.

If you wish to donate, click here.

