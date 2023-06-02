2,900 letters sent to Brown County residents to help support splash pad project

The letters were mailed to help raise money for the Joel Oliver Memorial Pool.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - If you’re a Brown County resident, you might have seen a letter in the mail that’s headlined “Let’s Do It (Again) For the Kids.”

That was mailed out to all 2900 residents in Brown County. The letters were mailed to help raise money for the Joel Oliver Memorial Pool.

Mt. Sterling Parks and Recreation officials said they’ve been hard at work raising money to add a splash pad.

“It will go in the northeast corner,” said the organization’s president Chris Kassing. “The shelter will come down and the kiddie pool will be made into a zero entry kiddie pool. It will be doubled in size. It will actually be twice as long right now.”

They said it’s just one more way to fund the $800,000 needed. Back in December, they had a comedy night fundraiser and an online auction in April to help reach that goal.

“And we’ve started a Facebook campaign too with me doing little videos and making fun of myself,” Kassing said.

Kassing said they plan to reach their goal by Sept. 1.

If you wish to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Bliefnick
A deeper look at evidence revealed in Bliefnick murder trial
An Adams County jury returned the verdict of guilty on all counts in the Timothy Bliefnick...
Jury finds Bliefnick guilty on all counts, prosecutors seek life sentence
The low to mid 90s looks like a strong possibility Saturday
Warm and Dry
Culver-Stockton President
New Culver-Stockton president plans to focus on students’ goals, values
Local pools getting ready for summer
Local pool staff says it’s not easy to hire lifeguards

Latest News

Crash on North 3rd Street
One injured in crash on N 3rd St.
Five businesses win Brown County Business Innovation Competition
Survivors celebrate Cancer Survivor Day at Blessing
2,900 letters sent to Brown County residents to help support splash pad project
United Way awards grants to various partners