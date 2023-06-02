Air Quality Alert for portions of the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a First Alert for those in Illinois. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy conditions for ozone from 10 AM through 8 PM today. Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air Quality Index forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this extra National Weather Service alert. This means children, the elderly and those with heart and lung issues should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Breathing in ozone can trigger several health problems such as chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, and congestion. Ozone can also worsen bronchitis, emphysema, asthma, and it can lower lung function and inflame the lining of the lungs.

Today’s forecast will be very similar to yesterday’s. We are starting off the day warm and muggy again. Temperatures are in the 60s and we have sunny to mostly sunny skies. Later this afternoon, some fluffy cumulus clouds will develop. Then by late afternoon, some pop-up showers will be possible. Because these showers will be very hit or miss just like yesterday, most of the Tri-States will end up dry again. There could be a few showers on the Illinois side, but the slightly better chance will be for those in Iowa and Missouri. These showers could produce some heavy rain, but not enough to help with our worsening drought conditions. It will be another hot and humid day too, with highs near 90°. The UV Index will be high, so sunscreen will be needed,

An area of high pressure to our east will lead to light winds out of the east today and tomorrow. These winds will gradually bring in slightly drier air. Even though the weekend will be even warmer with highs in the low 90s, dew points will be a little lower. That means that humidity levels will be a little lower. The drier air moving in will also eliminate any rain chance, so the weekend looks to be dry.

