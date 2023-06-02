Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 2, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Ethan Barnes

Ginny Fuentas Steinkamp

Jim Raithel

Jason Oenning

Marita Reiff

Ron McCoy

Joel Hill

Russell Miller

Diane Tague

Dan Hoder

Kelan Vogel

Haily Blackorby

Claire Mitchell

Adelynn Daniels

Jennifer Breckenkamp

Teena Cravens

Renee Phillips Evans

Natalie Campbell

ANNIVERSARIES

Aaron & Sheila Drebes

Jacob & Alicia Schmidt

Dale & Connie Dixon

Shawn & Michelle Duer

Don & Joyce Stoneking

Wayne & Helen Thorman

Jerry & Charlene Grawe

Nathan & Christa Hollensteiner

Tim & Dawn Coupland

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 2, 2023

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
June 2, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 3, 2023

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 1, 2023

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
June 1, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 1, 2023

Updated: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: May 31, 2023

Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 31, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 31, 2023

Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: May 30, 2023

Updated: May. 30, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 30, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 30, 2023

Updated: May. 30, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 29, 2023

Updated: May. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 29, 2023.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: May 28, 2023

Updated: May. 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 28, 2023