Fire destroys detached garage in New London

Garage destroyed at 16547 Sunburst Drive.
Garage destroyed at 16547 Sunburst Drive.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - A fire destroyed a detached garage Friday morning at 16547 Sunburst Place in New London, Missouri.

Firefighters said the fire started around 10 a.m.

They said heat from the fire damaged the siding on the home along with paint on a nearby vehicle, but firefighters were able to contain the flames to the garage.

Firefighters reported the garage was a total loss. Tools, go-carts, and other possessions in the garage were also destroyed.

Firefighters said the fire marshal would investigate the fire.

No injuries were reported.

New London Volunteer Fire Department along with Center Fire Department and Hannibal Rural Fire Department all responded.

