First livestream of Mars starts Friday

FILE - The European Space Agency says it will stream an hour of the first live images taken...
FILE - The European Space Agency says it will stream an hour of the first live images taken directly from Mars.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mars is making its livestreaming debut on YouTube Friday.

The European Space Agency says it will stream an hour of the first live images taken directly from the red planet.

The event celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the agency’s Mars Express, which is a mission to take 3D images of the planet’s surface.

While the agency is calling it a livestream, it will not be truly live from Mars.

The ESA estimates it will take about 17 minutes for the light needed to form the images to travel from Mars to Earth, then another minute to make it to servers on the ground.

They hope to stream a new image about every 50 seconds.

The ESA says it will have the stream up on its YouTube channel starting at 12 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Adams County jury returned the verdict of guilty on all counts in the Timothy Bliefnick...
Jury finds Bliefnick guilty on all counts, prosecutors seek life sentence
Timothy Bliefnick
A deeper look at evidence revealed in Bliefnick murder trial
Local pools getting ready for summer
Local pool staff says it’s not easy to hire lifeguards
Culver-Stockton President
New Culver-Stockton president plans to focus on students’ goals, values
The low to mid 90s looks like a strong possibility Saturday
Warm and Dry

Latest News

FILE - The Border Patrol station stands July 11, 2014, in Harlingen, Texas. Border Patrol...
Border Patrol wouldn’t review the medical file of a girl with a heart condition before she died
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
FILE - The sign for Fort Bragg, N.C., is displayed, Jan. 4, 2020. Fort Bragg shed its...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
Barry County (Mo.) deputies arrest 6 of 7 escapees
File - Visitors attend the Venture Miami Tech Hiring Fair at the Miami-Dade College, Wolfson...
US employers added a robust 339,000 jobs in May in sign of a still-healthy labor market