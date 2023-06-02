Freese highlights Cardinals Kids Clinic coming to Quincy June 22

QUINCY (WGEM) - Want to learn baseball skills from a World Series hero?

Area youngsters can receive that opportunity when the Cardinals Kids Clinics return to Quincy on Thursday, June 22.

The clinic for ages 7 to 13 features instruction from former St. Louis Cardinals players but most noticeably from special guest instructor, 2011 World Series MVP David Freese.

“We are excited to partner again with the Cardinals and offer this baseball clinic for area youngsters,” said Mike Bruns, director of program services for the Quincy Park District.

“This was a real popular event last year so we are happy to provide the opportunity to do it again this year.”

The clinic will take place 12:30-5 p.m. at the Blessing Baseball Field in Moorman Park.

Among the instructors expected to be on hand are former players Scott Terry, Scott Cooper, Neil Fiala, Danny Cox, Pat Perry and Greg Mathews.

But the headliner is Freese, the third baseman and native St. Louisan.

Freese began his career with his hometown Cardinals, where he was a key player during the 2011 postseason, batting .545 with 12 hits in the 2011 National League Championship Series. He also set an MLB postseason record of 21 RBIs, earning the NLCS MVP Award and World Series MVP Award.

His two-out, two-strike triple in the ninth inning of Game 6 tied the game and sent the game into extra innings. Then he homered in the bottom of the 12th to force a Game 7, which the Cardinals won to clinch their 11th World Series championship.

“It’s especially exciting that David Freese will be part of the Cardinals instructors coming to Quincy,” Bruns said.

Cardinals Kids Clinics offer small-group instruction on throwing, hitting, fielding and baserunning from the former players.

Cost for the clinic is $125.

That price includes:

Cardinals T-shirt

Cardinals hat

A voucher for two tickets to a 2023 Cardinals regular-season home game. (Subject to availability and exclusions)

Cardinals goodie bag

Autographed baseball cards signed by alumni instructors

You can sign up here.

If there is a threat of rain the morning of the clinic, call the rainout hotline: (314) 345-9892.

More information is available from the Quincy Park District at (217) 223-7703.

