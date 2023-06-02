Germanfest kicks off tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - Summer vacation takes off in the Tri-States and families are out and about.

All week long, crews have been preparing South Park for Germanfest, which kicks off Friday at 5 p.m.

Some activities include Bavarian bands, live dancers, German food such as bratwurst and sauerkraut and sample an array of beers.

Organizers said based on last year’s turnout, they expect to see thousands there.

“We’re looking forward to seeing lots of people again,” said German native Mecki Kosin.

Kosin chairs the Sister Cities Commission, which organizes Germanfest each year. Proceeds go back into funding an exchange program, so local youth can travel abroad to Germany.

“QND gets $1,000 every year from us,” Kosin said. “QHS gets a $1,000 from us every year. QU chorus went on an exchange program over there and we did a concert there.”

Meanwhile, at Indian Mounds pool, crews prepared their season’s grand debut on Saturday.

“Our pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday,” said Quincy Park District’s recreations program manager Kyle Jacoby. “And 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.”

Jacoby said Moorman Park will soon have a new and improved batting cage set to open next week.

“The batting cages are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday,” Jacoby said. “And Sundays from noon till 10 p.m.”

Kosin said if you plan to attend Germanfest you can park in the Hy-Vee across from South Park. There will be a shuttle service that will take patrons. There will also be a special area for handicapped parked at the park.

Germanfest will kick off, from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2 and from 3:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., Saturday, June 3.

