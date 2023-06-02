Hospital Report: June 2, 2023

Deaths:

Linda Blickhan, age 59, of Normal, IL, died May 30 in her home.

Richard Paul White, age 72, of Hannibal, died May 31 in his home.

Births:

Randall Moore and Shilbie Coole of Maywood, Missouri welcomed a boy.

Jon Rorem and Brianna Moore of Mt. Sterling welcomed a boy.

Isidoros and Jacqurline Vardaros of Quincy welcomed a girl.

George and Lindsay Brummell of Quincy welcomed a girl.

