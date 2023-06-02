Hospital Report: June 2, 2023
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Deaths:
Linda Blickhan, age 59, of Normal, IL, died May 30 in her home.
Richard Paul White, age 72, of Hannibal, died May 31 in his home.
Births:
Randall Moore and Shilbie Coole of Maywood, Missouri welcomed a boy.
Jon Rorem and Brianna Moore of Mt. Sterling welcomed a boy.
Isidoros and Jacqurline Vardaros of Quincy welcomed a girl.
George and Lindsay Brummell of Quincy welcomed a girl.
