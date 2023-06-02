Land of Lincoln Legal Aid opens to help local survivors

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-State organizations are teaming up to help local domestic violence victims.

Officials said they want to focus on representing survivors in civil protection order cases and family law.

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid is announcing the opening of their Quincy office.

On Thursday, they hosted an open house for residents to learn about the services they’ll provide to survivors of violent situations.

Quanada and Ascend Justice have partnered to help provide this legal aid, which they hope will make a difference for the people they serve.

Land of Lincoln Managing Attorney of the Western Regional Office Chelsea Hubbard said residents in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Schuyler and Pike Counties are able to access the aid.

Hubbard said there’s been a persistent need for legal representation in civil protection orders, family law and domestic violence cases.

“By having this office here, in that we are within the community, we are now able to provide that direct representation in court and have an attorney with somebody in court when they really need us,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard said the legal services will be free to survivors, from the initial phone call to the years it can take to hash out court battles.

“We provide that free legal representation with quality attorneys, quality representation, making sure that they have the expert that they need with them in court, to help them through their cases, understand the law and help them understand their options to navigate a really complex legal system,” Hubbard said.

Quanada’s Chief Executive Officer Megan Duesterhaus said in past years, it’s been hard to provide the legal support survivors need in times of crisis.

“The respondent, so the perpetrator often has an attorney. Our client rarely has an attorney,” Duesterhaus said. “We’re not attorneys. We’re not even really like allowed to talk in the court. We don’t get to like, cross examine witnesses, so it creates a very uneven playing field.”

So how are survivors able to access this help for free?

Deuesterhaus said a $350,000 grant from Illinois’ Department of Human Services has helped get the office established.

“All of our services to survivors are free and generally they’ve been medical and legal advocacy, like civil advocacy in the court, counseling services, shelter, but we’ve never had attorney services available, so this is a huge expansion for us,” Duesterhaus said.

Quincy’s Land of Lincoln Legal Aid currently has one full time attorney on staff.

Hubbard said there’s another staff of eight attorneys that work in her Alton, Illinois office.

She said they will help the Quincy office when needed, but she would still like to see one more full time attorney come on staff in Quincy soon.

Deuesterhaus said to contact Quanada directly at (217) 222-0069 if you’re in need of legal aid.

