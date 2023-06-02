One injured in crash on N 3rd St.

QUINCY (WGEM) -A crash in the 900 block of N 3rd St. left one person with minor injuries on Friday, according to officials with the Quincy Police Department.

Police said 2 vehicles were involved in a crash just after 3 p.m.

”We responded to a traffic accident, the at fault driver was in the outside lane and attempted to turn left in front of the oncoming traffic and then the collision happened.” said Quincy Patrol Officer Gabriel Vanderbol.

Police said one person was taken to Blessing Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department and Adams County EMS all responded to the scene.

Central Services also were on scene due to a street sign being damaged in the crash

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.