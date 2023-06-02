QFD responds to gas leak outside of Blessing power plant

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department responded to a gas leak outside Blessing Hospital Friday afternoon.

Officials said a mechanical issues led to what they called a small gas leak outside the hospital’s power plant.

Crews responded just before 2 p.m., assessed the situation and shut off the gas.

They said there were no injuries, and there is no danger to the public.

”We had a small gas leak. It looks like it was an effect from some faulty equipment. It was just confined to the exterior of the building. We went ahead and shut off the gas to the building, and Ameren’s going to be en route. They’ll be here soon.” said Assistant Fire Chief Chad Hummel.

Crews from Ameren arrived shortly after firefighters to repair the leak.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.