Survivors celebrate Cancer Survivor Day at Blessing

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local Cancer survivors and their loved ones were invited to Blessing Hospital to celebrate Cancer Survivor Day on Friday.

At the event, cancer survivors got an opportunity to take part in fun activities like tie dying shirts, games, photo opportunities and more.

The event was free for everyone to attend.

Blessing Cancer Program Director Sarah Heinecke said events like these make it easier for survivors to connect with each other and enjoy life.

“I hope survivors, if they would come out today and see us, they would see that diagnosis is not a death sentence as it is in the past. Survivors are living longer and longer and enjoying life, just like today,” Heinecke said.

If you are interested in participating in next year’s Cancer Survivor Day event, it will be held during the first weekend in June.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.