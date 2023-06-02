Survivors celebrate Cancer Survivor Day at Blessing

Blessing Cancer Survivors Day
Blessing Cancer Survivors Day(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jun. 2, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - Local Cancer survivors and their loved ones were invited to Blessing Hospital to celebrate Cancer Survivor Day on Friday.

At the event, cancer survivors got an opportunity to take part in fun activities like tie dying shirts, games, photo opportunities and more.

The event was free for everyone to attend.

Blessing Cancer Program Director Sarah Heinecke said events like these make it easier for survivors to connect with each other and enjoy life.

“I hope survivors, if they would come out today and see us, they would see that diagnosis is not a death sentence as it is in the past. Survivors are living longer and longer and enjoying life, just like today,” Heinecke said.

If you are interested in participating in next year’s Cancer Survivor Day event, it will be held during the first weekend in June.

