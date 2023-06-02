United Way awards grants to various partners

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Friday morning, the United Way of Adams County invested around $700,000 to 26 local agency partners in an effort to improve education, health and financial stability in Adams County.

United Way officials said the community is experiencing an unprecedented level of need.

With a panel of 37 members, United Way dedicated over 400 hours in reviewing potential recipients.

Area Director of Young Life Curtis Sethaler said the need in their area has increased over the past couple of years and has drastically escalated.

“Our funding from United Way will allow us to keep our high school and our junior high programming going.” Sethaler said. “We’ve also expanded into special needs students and also our teen mom program. So, we’ve got four different branches here and United Way funding keeps those four branches operating and allows us to build on success we’ve already had and expand those programs further.”

The full list of grant recipients is below.

Bella Ease

Cheerful Home

Girl Scouts

Mississippi Valley Council Boy Scouts

Quincy Family YMCA

Quincy Young Life

Transitions of Western Illinois

Advocacy Network for Children

American Red Cross

Cornerstone

Horizons

Quincy Catholic Charities

Retired Senior Volunteer Program

Community for Christ Assistance Center

Quanada

Salvation Army

