44th annual Strawberry Strut raises money for Hancock County Fights Cancer

44th Strawberry Strut
44th Strawberry Strut(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The 44th annual Strawberry Strut, a traditional Tri-State running event, took place Saturday morning.

More than 200 runners and walkers came out to the Strawberry Strut in Carthage. The run is in partnership with Hancock County Fights Cancer.

A variety of events followed the race such as a car show and high-heeled race.

“I want to thank all the people who run and walk and participate in this event,” said race coordinator Stephen Evans. “If you watch the one mile, you will see quite a number of grandmas and grandpas with their grandkids. And that’s really heartening. Because one day they will be running with us as well.”

Evans said last year the event raised $7,000.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Bliefnick
A deeper look at evidence revealed in Bliefnick murder trial
Crash on North 3rd Street
One injured in crash on N 3rd St.
Dep. Chief Mike Tyler said the search had nothing to do with the investigation into the...
Quincy police search house for wanted man with alleged gun
Phast Tracks Bike park
Quincy indoor bike park to open late 2024
Los Rancheros will get a year round patio
Five businesses win Brown County Business Innovation Competition

Latest News

Fishing for Freedom 2023
Fishing for Freedom 2023 kicks off
One injured in crash on N 3rd St.
Quincy police search house for wanted man with alleged gun
Indoor bike park coming to Quincy