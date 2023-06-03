44th annual Strawberry Strut raises money for Hancock County Fights Cancer

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The 44th annual Strawberry Strut, a traditional Tri-State running event, took place Saturday morning.

More than 200 runners and walkers came out to the Strawberry Strut in Carthage. The run is in partnership with Hancock County Fights Cancer.

A variety of events followed the race such as a car show and high-heeled race.

“I want to thank all the people who run and walk and participate in this event,” said race coordinator Stephen Evans. “If you watch the one mile, you will see quite a number of grandmas and grandpas with their grandkids. And that’s really heartening. Because one day they will be running with us as well.”

Evans said last year the event raised $7,000.

